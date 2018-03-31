Mathare United have reclaimed league leadership following a slim victory over visiting Chemelil Sugar on Friday.

Mathare United 1-0 Chemelil Sugar: 'Slum Boys' reclaim top spot

The ‘Slum Boys’ picked up from where they left two weeks ago to add to a 2-1 win they secured over Sony Sugar before the domestic league took a break.

The win saw Francis Kimanzi men move top of the summit on 17 points, one point above Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who will be in action on Saturday and Monday.

The win halted Chemelil Sugar’s two successive wins, a run that leaves them seventh on the table with 11 points.

Chemelil Sugar went into the match with a good scoring record of six goals in the last two games against the ‘Slum Boys’, but the Millers could not find the target in the crucial tie.

Cliff Nyakeya scored the lone goal for Mathare United in the 46th minute to cage Chemelil as the ‘Slum Boys’ kept their good start to the season.

Francis Omondi worked the ball to the outside right where an overlapping Martin Ongori had made space for himself. His cross was the most teasing of the first half and the connection from Nyakeya was equally good having sneaked between Kuol and Oketch to slot home.

On form Nyakeya, who scored a brace against AFC Leopards, took his goal tally to three this season, a good record by all means for a midfielder.

A nervy ending saw Nyakeya fail to double his tally at the death after brilliant combination play with Oduor while Mboya pulled off a brilliant double save on the other end to preserve the hosts’ lead.

Mathare United have lost only once this campaign, with two of their last eight fixtures ending in a draw.

Six more matches will be played on Saturday with Gor Mahia taking on Vihiga United at Moi Stadium, Kisumu as Posta Rangers entertain Thika United at Camp Toyoyo.

Kariobangi Sharks will square it out with Ulinzi Stars, Nzoia Sugar host Sony Sugar at Sudi Stadium while Bandari will play away to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu stadium.

Mathare United XI: Robert Mboya (GK), Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, George Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Francis Omondi, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, John Mwangi and Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Job Ochieng’ (GK), Gilbert Osonga, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno, Daniel Mwaura, Ronald Reagan and Elijah Mwanzia.