Saturday's Nedbank Cup Quarter-Final Joint Preview: Maritzburg host fellow PSL side Celtic, giant killers Ubuntu welcome FS Stars

Bloemfontein Celtic will travel to Harry Gwala Stadium where they are scheduled to face Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Phunya Sele Sele are set to take on an in-form Team of Choice side which is undefeated in its last six games in all competitions including the 3-1 win over Moroka Swallows in extra-time in the Last 32 game.

Maritzburg, who under the guidance of Fadlu Davids, have recorded five wins and a draw during their current impressive run.

The KwaZulu-Natal side overcame a stubborn National First Division (NFD) outfit Royal Eagles 2-1 at home in an action-packed Last 16 encounter two weeks ago.

New South Africa international Siphesihle Ndlovu, who is having a great breakthrough season in the top flight, is the dangerman for Maritzburg and the 21-year-old attacker will look to inspire his side to victory over Celtic.

Meanwhile, Celtic are currently enjoying a good run having won three of their last four games in all competitions.

Phunya Sele Sele, who eliminated the defending champions SuperSport United, are confident of going all the way and win the trophy which they last won in 1985 when it was known as the Mainstay Cup.

Their Serbian tactician Veselin Jelusic has already guided the team to a final this season. Unfortunately, Celtic were defeated by Bidvest Wits in the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup final.

Ndumiso Mabena, who won seven major trophies with Orlando Pirates, could be key to Celtic's victory over Maritzburg having scored the only goal of the match as Siwelele beat his former side Platinum Stars recently.

In head-to-head stats, Maritzburg are undefeated against Celtic in Cup competitions with the two teams having have met twice.

Maritzburg beat Celtic 2-1 in a 2010/11 Telkom Knockout last 16 match. The Team of Choice also won 2-0 in the 2011/12 Nedbank Cup last 32 game.

Elsewhere, the only lower division side left in this year's Nedbank Cup, Ubuntu Cape Town will play host to Free State Stars at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Ubuntu have earned the tag of this season's 'giant killers' having eliminated PSL sides Polokwane City and AmaZulu FC from the lucrative competition.

However, Casey Prince's side saw its five-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end when they lost 3-1 to Jomo Cosmos in an NFD game two weeks ago.

Duncan Adonis, who is on loan from Cape Town City at Ubuntu, has been a revelation for the NFD side having scored in each of his last two games. The young attacker will be keen to fire Ubuntu past Stars.

Meanwhile, Stars have been the surprise package in the PSL this season and they have also done well in the Cup competition under their highly rated Belgian coach Luc Eymael.

Ea Lla Koto knocked out NFD side Super Eagles and Chippa United from this year's tournament. They are hoping to go all the way, and reach the final for the first time since 1994.

Stars are desperate to return to winning ways after losing to Chippa in a league game two weeks ago - the defeat ended their six-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Mohammed Anas is the player to watch out for in the Ea Lla Koto team having scored twice in his last three competitive games. The Ghanaian marksman will be hoping to score and help his side advance to the semi-finals.

Stars will be without their coach Eymael, who will be serving his suspension after being charged with misconduct following an altercation between him and Davies Phiri of AmaZulu on February 24.

This will be the first meeting between Ubuntu and Stars as the former are making their debut appearance in the Cup competition.