Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya is optimistic that they will pick maximum points against Uliniz Stars.

Kariobangi Sharks plot Ulinzi Stars attack at Camp Toyoyo

Sharks will be at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday to face four-time league champions but without captain Geoffrey Shiveka.

The hosts are aware that maximum points will guarantee their upward surge and instil confidence in the team that is, playing their second season in the top flight.

"We have been preparing well for the match, just like any other time, and I am hoping for a good result. I will just tell my players to go enjoy themselves, because by doing that they will have freedom and as a result play well.

"It is not going to be an easy match, we all know Ulinzi Stars has experienced players and they will be pushing for maximum points, but we will be ready."

Sharks are three places and a point above Ulinzi Stars, who are eighth on the log with 11 points.