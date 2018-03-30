Mathare United have made only two changes to the squad that will take on Chemelil Sugar on Friday.

TEAM NEWS: Two changes for Mathare United against Chemelil Sugar

Francis Kimazi has brought on board Robert Mboya between the sticks in place of injured replace Wycliffe Kasaya with Martin Ongori being handed his first start of the season at the right back.

Edward Seda and Chrispin Oduor will provide the creative spark just behind the front three as Francis Omondi plays the anchor role.

John Mwangi and Cliff Nyakeya will play either side of Clifford Alwanga, who will lead the line.

Mathare United XI: Robert Mboya (GK), Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, George Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Francis Omondi, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, John Mwangi and Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Job Ochieng’ (GK), Gilbert Osonga, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno, Daniel Mwaura, Ronald Reagan and Elijah Mwanzia.