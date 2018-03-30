Struggling Nakumatt upbeat ahead of clash with Sofapaka

Nakumatt FC has been on the receiving end in the ongoing financial struggles faced by most Kenyan Premier League teams.

Struggling Nakumatt upbeat ahead of the clash with Sofapaka amidst financial challenges

Despite the low morale in the camp, coach Anthony Mwangi is optimistic that his team has what it takes to squeeze a point against Sofapaka on Saturday.

The tactician is happy with the turnout in training this week, and he hopes that will play a big part in helping the team claim maximum points.

"We are preparing for the match, and most of the players have turned out for the training session which is encouraging. Sofapaka have definitely prepared better than us, but we are going to give them a good match.

"We are going to push for early goals and ensure we defend as a unit because the main thing for us is maximum points."

The shoppers have managed to get one win, three draws and as many defeats in the seven matches played.