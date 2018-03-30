News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The challenge: Berisha reveals A-League coaching dream
The challenge: Berisha reveals A-League coaching dream

Mathare United defender left out of squad to face Chemelil Sugar

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Francis Kimanzi has left out Ahmed Ahmad and David Owino in matchday squad that will face Chemelil Sugar on Friday.

Experienced Mathare United defender left out of Chemelil Sugar match

Experienced Mathare United defender left out of Chemelil Sugar match

The duo were away with national U-23 team in Uzbekistan, but coach Kimanzi, who worked with them at the national team, has omitted the pair from the squad.

Instead, the tactician has drafted in Tyson Otieno and Martin Ongori with Job Ochieng’ replacing injured keeper Wycliffe Kasaya, while Elijah Mwanzia comes in for Chris Ochieng’.

Mathare United full squadGoalkeepers: Robert Mboya, Job Ochieng’; Defenders: Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, George Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Gilbert Osonga; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Francis Omondi, Chrispin Oduor, Tyson Otieno; Forwards: Clifford Alwanga, Ronald Reagan, Elijah Mwanzia, Daniel Mwaura, John Mwangi and Cliff Nyakeya.

 

Back To Top