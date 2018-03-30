Mathare United defender left out of squad to face Chemelil Sugar

Francis Kimanzi has left out Ahmed Ahmad and David Owino in matchday squad that will face Chemelil Sugar on Friday.

Experienced Mathare United defender left out of Chemelil Sugar match

The duo were away with national U-23 team in Uzbekistan, but coach Kimanzi, who worked with them at the national team, has omitted the pair from the squad.

Instead, the tactician has drafted in Tyson Otieno and Martin Ongori with Job Ochieng’ replacing injured keeper Wycliffe Kasaya, while Elijah Mwanzia comes in for Chris Ochieng’.

Mathare United full squad: Goalkeepers: Robert Mboya, Job Ochieng’; Defenders: Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, George Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Gilbert Osonga; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Francis Omondi, Chrispin Oduor, Tyson Otieno; Forwards: Clifford Alwanga, Ronald Reagan, Elijah Mwanzia, Daniel Mwaura, John Mwangi and Cliff Nyakeya.