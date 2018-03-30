Manchester City and Liverpool are finalising plans to face each other in New Jersey this summer, Goal has learned.

Liverpool and Man City set to meet in United States this summer

The two clubs have pencilled in a fixture on July 25, with the MetLife Stadium, home of NFL sides the New York Giants and the New York Jets, a potential venue.

City had confirmed in February that New York will be one of the cities they visit as part of their pre-season preparations, although should they finally settle on the 82,500-capacity MetLife they will actually be playing across state lines in New Jersey.

The venue for the all-Premier League clash is yet to be finalised, but the game is set to take place just 10 days after the World Cup final.

Pep Guardiola will give his players a full month off from the day their respective nations are knocked out of the World Cup, meaning much of the City squad will miss the tour altogether, and could even miss the start of the Premier League season.

City’s other pre-season fixtures are still to be put in place but it is believed that club officials are looking into the possibility of playing matches in Chicago and Miami.

The Premier League champions-elect and Liverpool will meet in the International Champions Cup, though the Reds will also hold a European pre-season training camp.

City have played games against fellow Premier League sides in Scandinavia ahead of the past two campaigns, though details of a similar arrangement for this summer are yet to decided.

The Blues played in Houston, Los Angeles and Nashville last summer and during that tour it had been expected that they would visit China ahead of the 2018-19 season, but a return to the United States emerged as the most likely outcome towards the end of 2017.