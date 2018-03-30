Kariobangi Sharks captain doubtful for match against Ulinzi Stars

Kariobangi Sharks will have to do without the services of captain Geoffrey Shiveka in Saturday’s match against Ulinzi Stars.

Kariobangi Sharks captain doubtful for the weekend match against Ulinzi Stars

The ailing skipper missed a major training session this week. Despite reporting to training on Friday, coach William Muluya says his chances of playing are limited.

"Shiveka has been sick. He reported today (Friday) in training, meaning we are still assessing him. He might be involved next week but it is still early, we will have to examine him and see if he has fully gained his fitness."

"He is a good player. We are definitely going to miss him, but I believe we have players who can effectively fill the void left."

Sharks are sixth with twelve points and a win against the soldiers might take them to the fourth place, depending on the way the teams above it play.