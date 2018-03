Kenya’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opponents, Rwanda have arrived in the country ahead of Sunday’s match.

Rwanda jetted in the country on Friday ahead of the crunch match whose aggregate winner will take on Zambia in the second round.

The match will be staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with the return leg to be played in Kigali on April 21st.

Kenya’s Rising Stars warmed up for the match with a win over Kenya Premier League champions, Gor Mahia in a friendly match early this week.