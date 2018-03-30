Kuala Lumpur to improve further following recent string of wins and extended break

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Despite a shaky start to their first Malaysia Super League (MSL) season in six years, it seems that the worst is over for Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Despite managing to produce a shock home win over defending champions JDT, the Hawks fell to Selangor and unfancied Negeri Sembilan and PKNP FC. But following a 4-0 second round FA Cup win over minnows Kuching FA, they were able to produce another surprise victory, over Kedah, and were then triumphant in a tough round three cup clash against Melaka United.

Perhaps there are many that have grumbled at M-League organiser Malaysia Football League's (MFL) sudden decision to postpone round six of MSL that had originally been scheduled to take place this weekend, but KL head coach Fabio Maciel is not one of them.

The Brazilian is glad that he now has extra time to prepare his charges for the next stretch of domestic competitions.

"We have to be prepared because later we have two matches per week, including during Ramadhan (Muslim fasting month), it will be very tight.

"My staff and I talked about getting the team ready for this. We have prepared programmes and friendly games in order to maintain the players' momentum and form, so that when the competitions resume we are ready," explained the coach when met by Goal right after their 4-1 friendly win over UKM FC last Friday.

Another aspect that he got to look into during the break is his reserve players. Against UKM, Fabio fielded KL's second team and rested their first-team players.

"We organised this friendly match because many of our players haven't had sufficient playing minutes. They won 4-1, but I wasn't looking at the result, I wanted to see their performance. I wanted them to have the form so when I need them in competitive matches, they are ready.

"I am happy with the way they played; they were organised and stuck with what we planned. I know it's hard for them, because they haven't been playing in a while," he noted.

Fabio was also glad of the break as it has given their underperforming attacker Junior Aparecido more time to improve. Against UKM, the Brazilian-born player scored two goals and provided one assist.

Fabio had earlier revealed that Junior; one of the side's pre-season signings, are struggling to adapt to his new club, and was left out of the Hawks' last three competitive matches.

Junior Aparecido. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

"He's a fantastic player who's not having a good time; that's why I fielded him in the match. He's been pushing himself in training, working hard, and today he scored two goals and assisted one.

"His confidence is returning step-by-step. As a coach I have to help players like this deliver their best for the team," remarked Fabio.