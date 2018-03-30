In a first, Maybank has recently partnered with Spanish giants FC Barcelona, to launch the “Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature Card”.

Watch Lionel Messi LIVE by signing up for the Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature Card!

The bank will give their customers a 1.6 percent rebate on all goods purchased locally, amongst the highest in Singapore, with no limit on their cash-backs and no minimum spend required. Also, the bank will offer 2 times the TREATS Points (a reward programme) to users furbishing the card abroad.

Of course, there are other perks that are soccer-related. For soccer fans, Cardmembers may also win a trip to watch FC Barcelona LIVE every football season. This is a once in a lifetime experience - to watch the Ernesto Valverde-coached team in action.

Also, a special draw will be held for all Cardmembers who charge S$50 on their Card from now till 30 June, 2018. Two lucky winners will each be awarded a pair of Economy class tickets, assured deluxe hotel stay and match-day tickets to watch FC Barcelona LIVE.

Cardmembers also get a 10 percent discount on the FC Barcelona Asia-Pacific online store (www.fcbarcelonastoreasia.com/promotion/maybank2018) or earn a 5 percent additional discount on any purchases at FC Botiga, the official store of FC Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

For those who are really keen, only selected Maybank Singapore branches are accepting the credit card application form and the first 100 successful card applicants will receive a limited edition cap and lanyard.

Applicable only for the following Maybank branches:

Maybank@AMK



Maybank@HDB



Maybank@HollandV



Maybank@JurongPoint



Maybank@MarineParade



Maybank Tower



Maybank@nex



Maybank@Tampines



Maybank@WaterwayPoint



“This new card is not only for football fans but also for our emerging affluent customers. This represents yet another initiative that is part of Maybank’s continuing mission to bring interesting products that meet our customers’ discerning needs,” revealed Mr Alvin Lee, Head of Community Financial Services, Maybank Singapore.

“It is with much pleasure that we welcome Maybank as a regional partner of the club. Through this new partnership, FC Barcelona will be able to continue to increase its popularity while getting closer to our fans in Singapore. It is such an honour to be able to partner with a reputable bank like Maybank, a true leader in the region,” stated Mr. Xavier Asensi, Commercial Director of FC Barcelona.