Team Wellington confident ahead of final

Team Wellington hope they can once again expose some Auckland FC chinks in the national premiership final.

The team from the capital have toppled the Aucklanders in the last two finals and are aiming to secure the hat-trick in Albany on Sunday.

Only Waitakere United, who claimed titles from 2010-13, have secured a hat-trick previously.

Yet Team Wellington will start as outsiders against an Auckland City FC side who are top qualifiers and boast an enviable roster.

The Aucklanders thumped Eastern Suburbs 4-0 in last weekend's semi-finals while second-ranked Team Wellington snuck past Canterbury United 1-0.

Visiting coach Jose Figueira noted his side haven't lost to the Aucklanders this year and believes they can give them a hard time again at QBE Stadium.

"In the past years we have found a way to expose some of the few weaknesses that they have," Figueira said.

"We believe that any team we come up against, we have the capability and the quality to score and we won't change our approach in the final."

They won the decider in dramatic style last year, scoring twice in extra time to prevail 4-2.

Figueira said it will be a huge boost for the team have captain Justin Gulley back after the defender missed the semi-final while on All Whites duty.