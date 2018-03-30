MFM's Sikiru Olatubosun accepts Enyimba defeat

MFM's Sikiru Olatubosun says his side were unfortunate after Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Enyimba in a rescheduled Nigeria's topflight encounter at the UJ Esuene Stadium.



Goals from Nelson Ogbonnaya and Chinonso Okonkwo helped 10-man People's Elephants condemn the Olukoya Boys to their sixth defeat of the season in Calabar.

And the striker is unmoved by their latest slip as he is confident they will get back on track against Go Round at the Krisdera Stadium.

"It was a very good game and Enyimba are a very good side," Olatubosun told media.

"The previous matches we've played with them have all ended in a draw but today [Wednesday], the game was not in our favour.

"But I believe that when we meet in the second leg, we will take our own three points as well."

In the face of their unstable form, Olatubosun is positive that they will overcome their ugly run with time.

"There is nothing that is impossible. Our current struggle in the league is not happening because we are not a good side but due to our inconsistent form," he continued.

"It is just a matter of time. I believe we will soon hit form. We still have confidence in ourselves to push on for better results in our upcoming matches.

"Our next match will be against Go Round in Omoku. We have to put behind us our loss to Enyimba and go there with high motivation to fight for the maximum points or at least a draw."

After Enyimba's loss, MFM are 10th on the Nigeria Professional Football League log with 19 points from 13 games.