Enugu Rangers must improve fighting spirit - Okechukwu Odita

Enugu Rangers captain Okechukwu Odita believes his side must show more character in their quest to grind out maximum points in their remaining league matches this season.

The Flying Antelopes were 2-0 up after 23 minutes courtesy of Ifeanyi George's brace, but the hosts fought back in the second half through Otop Okon and Chile Azu to force a 2-2 stalemate.

Despite picking up a point, the defender is unsatisfied with their failure to see a win after throwing away a two-goal lead and he blamed it on the loss of concentration.

"It was a good game but we were not lucky to win the match," Odita told Goal.

“We dominated the match in the first half and we got two good goals. It was unfortunate, we conceded in the second half due to our loss of concentration when it mattered.

"They [Go Round] really played well but I must admit that we had a very good chance to win but we threw it away by ourselves.

"It was not a bad outing for us, even though it would have been wonderful if we won but I thank God we got a point.

"I think we have a lot to do. As a team, we must improve our fighting spirit and stay resilient in our games to get more points, especially away. We must continue to improve."

With the draw, Enugu Rangers are eighth on the log with 19 points from 13 games and would welcome Yobe Desert Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.