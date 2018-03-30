Go Round's Akinwale Ogunjobi assures his side will be focused on correcting their undoings in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Enugu Rangers at the Krisdera Stadium.

Go Round will correct mistakes against Enugu Rangers - Akinwale Ogunjobi

Ifeanyi George's brace handed the Flying Antelopes a 2-0 first-half lead but Okon Otop's second-half effort plus Chile Azu's late strike from the spot ensured Ngozi Elechi's men avoided defeat.

And the defender, who was an unused substitute in the match, lauded his mates for their second-half fightback against Gbenga Ogunbote's men.

“I was very happy we got a draw against Enugu Rangers," Ogunjobi told Goal.

"I must praise my teammates for how they fought back in the second half, even though we conceded two early goals.

"It was not easy for us as a young team playing against three big teams [Sunshine Stars, Plateau United and Enugu Rangers] in the league in the space of a week.

"It was tough for us dealing with the early pressure from Rangers and that's why we made some mistakes in the match, especially in the first half."

"Some of the players were already tired but I think we deserved some commendation for our good fights in those matches and the results we were able to get at the end," he continued.

"No one gave us a chance but I'm happy that we are proving our worth. Though our hope was to win against Rangers, we have learned a lot of lessons.

"And we hope to correct some of the mistakes we made to avoid it happening again. Our next game is against MFM and we hope to do well."

The draw pushed Go Round to 15th on the Nigeria topflight log with 17 points from 13 matches and they would face MFM in their next encounter.