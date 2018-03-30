Enyimba striker Stanley Dimgba has disclosed that the People’s Elephant’s determination to end their winless streak against MFM played a greater role in their home win against the Olukoya Boys on Wednesday in Calabar in a rescheduled league tie.

Dimgba attributes win to Enyimba resolve to end MFM hoodoo

First half goals from Nelson Ogbonnaya and Chinonso Okonkwo secured a routine home win over the Lagos based team.

And the forward revealed that his teammates were fuelled by their resolve to beat the last season’s league runners-up for the first time.

“It was not an easy match I must admit but our determination to win helped us to hold on even runner-uphad one of our players (Isiaka Olatundoye) sent off quite early in the second half,” Dimgba told Goal.

“We played as if our entire world revolved around the game and I must admit that this was our best game of the season thus far because we were allover MFM for most part of the game even after we were playing with a player less.

“Our coach instructed us to play and try to win well but we lost many scoring chances which could have made the scores bigger. We were happy to end our inability to beat MFM since we started playing against them some seasons ago.”