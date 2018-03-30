Plateau United goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye is still bewildered at the manner of goal at which he conceded against Yobe Desert Stars and has offered a public apology to the fans of the Peace Boys who witnessed the cheeky goal in Jos on Wednesday in their rescheduled league tie which they won 2-1.

Plateau United’s Ajiboye apologises after Yobe Stars howler

The tie was 1-0 when Yobe Stars’ Philip Asuquo noticed that Ajiboye was off his line and from an infringement at the middle of the pitch, the striker launched an audacious chip which went over the goalkeeper and into the empty net for the visitors’ equaliser in the 45th minute.

“I will say this game was my worst game as a goalkeeper because I have never conceded the type of goal that led to their equaliser since I began my career,” Ajiboye told Goal.

“I was very ashamed after I noticed that the ball had gone in. On a serious note, our coach gave us a specific instruction to attack and I needed to stay outside my box a little to be able to stop that.

“It was the reason I was a little bit outside my territory. Yobe Stars’ players didn’t allow us to settle down before playing the free kick and immediately they played it what I saw next was the ball inside our net and what I can only say is that I am deeply sorry and that this will never repeat itself again.”

The goalkeeper however praised his teammates for rising up to the occasion and ensuring that the maximum points are achieved against Mohammed Babaganaru's side as they prepare for their Caf Confederation Cup duel with USM Alger next week.

“The important thing is that we sealed the three points and are getting set for our Caf Confederation Cup game with USM Alger. This victory will lift our spirits knowing that we must win well before our fans next week to stand any chance of progressing to the group stage."