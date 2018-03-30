Kiwi referee Conger World Cup-bound

Palmerston North teacher Matthew Conger will make another career leap after being named to referee at this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Conger is among 36 whistlers confirmed for the tournament starting on xx while Aucklander Simon Lount is among 63 linesmen.

The only other Oceania officials are Tahiti referee Norbert Hauata and Tongan linesman Tevita Makasini.

Conger and Lount had the same roles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Texas-born Conger, 39, is a regular in the New Zealand Premiership and the A-League and has controlled numerous age group international matches.