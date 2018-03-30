Yobe Stars’ Abdulmalik rues away loss to Plateau United

Yobe Desert Stars Mohammed Abdulmalik has rued their away loss to Plateau United after they were beaten 2-1 at the New Jos Stadium in a rescheduled league tie.

The striker stated that they deserved at least a point from the encounter with the league reigning champions and he could still not fathom the reason for their loss despite playing very well and scoring a good equaliser.

“This was a game we ought to have secured at least a point if we were unable to pick the maximum points because we played very well and kept Plateau United quiet for most part of the game,” Abdulmalik told Goal.

“It is only the referee that can explain the reason for our loss because we did what we ought to have done and should have walked away with a point in other climes. We played a good game which I could describe as one of our best matches this season.

“We can’t continue to cry over spilt milk and what we can only do is to go back home and prepare for our next game with Enugu Rangers. It will be another tough encounter but we shall be ready for it.”