Passionate Conte targeted like a pigeon at Chelsea, says Tacchinardi

Antonio Conte has been "a target like a pigeon" at Chelsea this season, according to Alessio Tacchinardi, who believes the manager's treatment could lead him to "sink into depression".

The Italian led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge, but now faces a battle to secure Champions League qualification with the Blues fifth in the Premier League, five points behind Tottenham.

Conte has regularly been critical of Chelsea's transfer policy this season and Tacchinardi sided with his former Juventus and Italy team-mate in an apparent ongoing fight against the Stamford Bridge board.

"Honestly, I hope he leaves Chelsea because this season he has been a target like a pigeon," Tacchinardi told Omnisport.

"Right since the first game they have started a media massacre against him.

"Last year they let him work, but this time right from the start they put him against his own chairman for the transfers.

"They have been heavy on a manager who took a side that ranked seventh and let them win the Premier League."

Conte has been strongly linked with the Italian national team coaching role he departed in 2016 to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

And Tacchinardi suggested Conte's mental health could be affected if he cannot resolve his dispute with Chelsea.

"Antonio, to me, is one of the top three in the world but he needs to be super motivated," Tacchinardi added.

"He needs to go happy and serene to the training ground and not bothered by all these things because he is passionate.

"If you are passionate about your marriage and your wife is happy, it is all great, if you are passionate and your wife isn't happy, you sink into depression."