Bechem coach blames referee for Eleven Wonders defeat

Bechem United coach Bismark Mensah says they were given a raw deal by referee Desmond Abbey in Wednesday's Ghana Premier League clash with Eleven Wonders.

For the second time in three games, the Hunters failed to get a kill as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the newly-promoted side.

Abdul Wahab's double and Kwaku Adu's strike denied Bechem three points at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, as Maxwell Frimpong's consolation amounted to little.

"We were better than Eleven Wonders throughout the game but the referee decided the game," Mensah told Zylofone FM.

"They used their home advantage against us, but I can tell you that there was no way we should have lost this match.

"The referee frustrated us badly. He gave them all the 50-50 infringements.

"The score line isn't the true reflection of the game. I can confidently tell you that."

The journey, as early as it is, looks even more daunting for Bechem when their next game is against league leaders Ashgold.

The Miners are the only side to have won all three games thus far, making them the most dangerous side at the moment.

"It's going to be a tough game because of the current form of Ashanti Gold," Mensah said.

"But we have to quickly pick ourselves up from this defeat and fight so we are going to give our all."

The Hunters sit ninth on the table.