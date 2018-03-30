EXTRA TIME: Mohamed Salah surprises school kids

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah surprised 20 school kids at Anfield on Wednesday.

On his return from international duties with Egypt, the 25-year-old showed up at a competition organised by his club for some school kids.

The children were tasked to run commentary over match highlights with the best pair getting the opportunity to meet their hero.

Unknowing to them, the leading Premier League scorer with 28 goals was behind a makeshift wall ready to surprise the unsuspecting kids.

Salah will be aiming to increase his goal tally and fire Jurgen Klopp's side to victory when they visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.