Lionel Messi remains a doubt for Barcelona's La Liga trip to Sevilla on Saturday after he was unable to play a full part in Thursday's training session.

Messi trains but remains doubt for Sevilla match

Messi missed both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break with a minor hamstring injury.

While the nation fared well against Italy in a 2-0 victory on Friday, a match up against fellow World Cup hopefuls Spain in Madrid on Tuesday resulted in humiliating 6-1 loss.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde indicated Messi would require a fitness test on his return from international duty.

The club confirmed in a statement that Messi trained on Thursday, but only for part of the session.

There was no mention of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, though, who missed Germany's defeat to Brazil with a knee problem.

"The session took place on the Tito Vilanova pitch, with Leo Messi working with the group for part of the session and Barca B's [Carles] Alena making up the numbers," the club said.

With Barcelona holding an 11 point edge on Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table heading into Saturday's match and a very busy two weeks upcoming, the team may play it safe with their talisman.

After the visit to Sevilla, Barca return home to face Roma in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie Wednesday. That is followed by a match against Leganes on Saturday at the Camp Nou and then the second leg of the tie with Roma on the next Tuesday.