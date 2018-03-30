Mathare United trio David Owino, Ahmed Ahmad and Job Ochieng' are all ready for selection ahead of Chemelil Sugar match on Friday.

Mathare United trio available for selection against Chemelil Sugar

The three were engaged with the national team assignment but reported to training on Thursday's session.

Their availability means that Coach Francis Kimanzi has a full squad save for the injured trio of Wycliffe Kasaya, Roy Syamba and Abubakar Keya.

Mathare United are currently fourth on the log with four points, two behind leaders Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Chemelil Sugar, on the other hand, are seventh with 11 points.