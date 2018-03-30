Hatem Ben Arfa has confirmed that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires this summer.

Where next for Ben Arfa? Enigmatic winger confirms PSG departure

The 31-year-old earned a move to the French capital on the back of a stunning one-season spell at Nice in 2015-16 which saw him net 17 times in Ligue 1.

He has, however, struggled to make a similar impact at Parc des Princes, with fierce competition for places often leaving him on the fringes of the fold.

Ben Arfa has been frozen out completely by Unai Emery this season, failing to make a single appearance, and that has led to him being ushered towards the exits.

His last outing for PSG came way back in April 2017, as he netted twice in a Coupe de France quarter-final win over Avranches, and it is clear that there is no way back for him.

With that in mind, Ben Arfa has posted a farewell message on social media.

He said on his Instagram account: “Soon my PSG adventure ends and despite the difficult moments, I am happy to have worn his shirt.

“I will keep wonderful memories of my teammates, I appreciate their continued support and I will always love this club.”

With his exit plan already mapped out at PSG, Ben Arfa can start planning for the future.

It is unclear where an enigmatic talent will head next, having previously spent time in England with Newcastle and Hull City.

Major League Soccer and Chinese Super League moves have been mooted for a man with 15 international caps for France to his name.

He is free to open discussions with any interested parties prepared to table terms, with PSG not about to bring him in from the cold any time soon.