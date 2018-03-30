Reports: Orlando Pirates in talks with Bidvest Wits midfielder Motshwari's representatives

Orlando Pirates target Ben Motshwari is reportedly set to leave the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Bidvest Wits at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old central midfielder has battled for regular game time at Wits this season and he is said to be eager to leave the club during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Thabang Monare, Grandwald Scott and January 2018 transfer window signing Edwin Gyimah have been preferred ahead of the diminutive player this season.

Motshwari, who played an important role in helping Wits win last season's league title, is said to be unhappy at the Braamfontein-based outfit due to lack of regular game time.

Isolezwe has disclosed that Pirates have made an enquiry about Motshwari ahead of the next transter which is expected to open in July, 2018.

“Pirates officials like Ben. They have been talking to his representative about him possibly joining the Sea Robbers," a source told the publication.

Thulani Hlatshwayo, who has also been linked with Pirates, and Moeneeb Josephs recently extended their stay with Wits by signing new deals.

"Players are extending their contracts at Wits, but he hasn’t. Plus he is no longer happy at Wits and is open to moving to another club,” the source added.

The talented player is also said to be keen to reunite with fellow central midfielder Xola Mlambo, who joined the Buccaneers from the Clever Boys during January 2018 transfer window.

Motshwari has also been linked with current PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Tshwane giants' interest in the midfield maestro seems to have cooled off.

The Mohlakeng-born player made only six appearances in the league for Wits this season. He will be hoping to feature when Clever Boys face Maritzburg United in a league game on Tuesday.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Bidvest Stadium. Kick-off is at 19h30.