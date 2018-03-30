English football’s Professional Football Association (PFA) recently visited South African shores for a grassroots social development programme.

The PFA continue their attempts at uplifting South Africa's most deprived communities

As of 2009, the PFA have been making regular trips to South Africa with the intention of uplifting the county’s most improvised and deprived communities utilising football as way of bringing about social cohesion and bringing the socio-economic gap.

As part of the PFA’s most recent visit, communities in and around Cape Town were targeted with the PFA visiting four schools in the Western Cape which included Hazeldene Primary School, Bramble Way Primary School, Langa High School and The Leadership College Manenberg.

The social outreach initiative which was done in conjunction with TackleAfrica, also saw football coaching clinics conducted in parts of Mitchells plain, Langa and in the football community of Hout Bay.

Meanwhile, the PFA who also ran a coaching session for an U14 Making an Impact Through Sport (MITS) boys team who are planning to undergo a football and cultural tour to Germany were awarded with a full Manchester City kit which was donated by the club.

The PFA’s trip coincided with what would have been the year of former state president Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday and subsequently the PFA visited the infamous Robben Island where they were given a private tour by a former political prisoner on the island, Mr Makwela who spent 7 years on Robben Island from 1983 to 1990.

But before departing SA, the union made one final stop on their itinerary as they hosted a Homeless World Cup selection tournament together with another charity-based organisation called Oasis, who are a non-profit organisation who have been using sport to drive social change since 2000. The tournament saw a group of talented aspiring footballers displaying their skills with an eye on being amongst those selected to represent South Africa at the next Homeless World Cup.