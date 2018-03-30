Having been previously linked with the coaching the South African national team and the Soweto giants in Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs , Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has set the record straight.

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt not keen in coaching Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana

The former Seven Stars coach has come out to deny the fact that he wants to take Stuart Baxter's job as Bafana Bafana coach, saying it was meant to happen but did not, and that it is not something on his thoughts.

Apart from rumours linking him with the national team coaching position, the former Black Leopards mentor was also heavily tied to the Buccaneers job.

Just after the departure of Eric Tinkler in 2016, Hunt was reportedly close to jumping the Wits ship to lead the 1995 African champions.

However, he said all these reports were just speculation because he is happy at the Braamfontein-based outfit which he led to their first Premier Soccer League glory in 96 years last season.

Although his existing contract is set to expire at the end of this current term, the Cape Town-born manager revealed that he can stay as long as possible with the Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

“If it does happen, it will happen, but it is not something that is on my mind,” Hunt told IOL.

“It was supposed to happen a long time ago (Bafana job), but it didn’t, so I’m not going to bother myself about it,” the 53-year-old explained.

“I’m happy at Wits. It is a good club. I can stay as long as possible. I always prefer to stay at one club for a long time, but we will see at the end of the season,” he concluded.

The former Cape Town Hellenic defender is one of the most decorated coaches in the PSL era, having lifted the league title four times alongside the late former Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns tactician, Ted Dumitru and ex-Bafana coach, Gordon Igesund.

Apart from the four league crowns, he handed the then-Moroka Swallows the Absa Cup trophy in 2004 and then delivered the Nedbank Cup with SuperSport United in 2012.

Meanwhile, last season he bagged a double for the Clever Boys, the league and the MTN8 Cup plus the TKO Cup trophy this season.