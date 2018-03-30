Sydney FC beat Glory to secure premiership

Sydney FC have secured a second straight A-League Premiers' Plate with a 3-2 win over Perth Glory at nib Stadium.

Adrian Mierzejewski netted Sydney's opener against Perth glory.

Sydney came to Perth on a mission to not only lock away back to back premierships, but return to some deadly form.

They did that by scoring three clinical goals in the first half, firstly to Adrian Mierzejewski before Bobo delivered another and then also scored from the penalty spot.

Two goals in the last 20 minutes to Adam Taggart for Perth at least made things interesting.

The win takes the Sky Blues to 58 points and 60 goals on the season.

They are 11 points clear of second-placed Newcastle Jets with games against Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory to go.

The loss ended four straight home wins for Glory. They needed something out of the game to stay in the finals hunt.

But they remain a point behind sixth placed Western Sydney Wanderers and goal difference behind Brisbane Roar.

With just two games to go away to the Jets and at home to Roar, their finals chances appear done.

Glory looked out of sorts from the opening and Sydney' are not the team to be flat against. They made them pay in the 12th minute.

A good ball from Brandon O'Neill couldn't be cut off by Dino Djulbic. Bobo's shot was saved but then Mierzejewski easily put the rebound home.

Then in the 29th minute Bobo easily scored after Djulbic brought down Matt Simon in the box from behind with referee Kris Griffiths-Jones having little option but to award the penalty.

It then became 3-0 in the 39th minute when Bobo easily got behind Perth's defence and shot the ball calmly through the legs of 'keeper Liam Reddy.

Perth scored with a well-worked effort with Chris Harold setting up Adam Taggart in the 72nd minute.

A wonderful side foot strike from Taggart 17 minutes later brought the home crowd to life but Glory couldn't quite find a third goal.

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold couldn't have been prouder to secure the Premiers' Plate.

"I am a very proud man tonight but we are not done yet obviously," Arnold said.

"We've had two wonderful years. Last season we won the competition by 17 points, we are 11 ahead now and we've had a fair personnel turnover.

"We've lost (Danny) Vukovic, (Filip) Holosko, (Milos) Dimitrijevic and Rhyan Grant so we've had to refresh the squad. They've just done fantastically well and that's our second goal ticked for the season."

Glory coach Kenny Lowe couldn't fault his team's endeavour, but ultimately the Sky Blues were too clinical.

"We worked ever so hard to try and get back in it at the end but they are ruthless," Lowe said.

"We came out in the second half intent to get back in the game, which we did, and we really pushed and pushed to get back into the game even before we scored.

"We just didn't have that ruthless edge that they had."