India U16 team pump nine goals past BCN FC Australia

India U16 football team smashed BCN FC Australia 9-0 in their second game of the Mediterranean International Cup (MIC) in Spain on Thursday.

The Blue Colts had earlier won their opening game of the tournament against Swedish club IFC Stocksund 1-0. The games are played in two-halves of 25 minutes each in the tournament.

On Thursday, India were all over their opponents right from the outset as Thoiba Singh scored in the first minute. Rohit Danu then took centre-stage by smashing in four goals past a hapless BCN FC Australia.

Vikram Pratap and Ridge Demello scored a goal each while Aenam Jyrwa bagged a brace to pile on the misery for their opponents.

India came into this tournament after winning the Jockey Youth Club Invitational tournament in Hong Kong with an unbeaten record. Coach Bibiano Fernandes' boys are participating in the MIC as they look to ramp up their preparations for the AFC U-16 finals set to be held in September 2018.