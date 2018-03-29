Orlando Pirates have issued an injury update ahead of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Orlando Pirates' goalkeeping department has been thrown into mini crisis

The Soweto giants are scheduled to host Phunya Sele Sele at the mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on next week Wednesday.

The Houghton-based club has disclosed that goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands (broken finger) and Jackson Mabokgwane (groin strain) are both nursing injuries.

"The Buccaneers have been hit with a mini-crisis in the goalkeeping department with two of the three goal-minders in the Bucs medical room and not on the field."

Mabokgwane, 30, is said to be making good progress, while Sandilands, 34, is two-three weeks away from making full recovery from a broken finger.

Siyabonga Mpontshane is most likely to be in goal when the Buccaneers take on a stubborn Celtic side.

"According to the Medical Team, Mabokgwane is making good progress and is currently undergoing rehabilitation with the Strength and Conditioning department. Meanwhile, Sandilands who has returned to some level of group training, is still at least 2-3 weeks away from making full recovery from a broken finger," a statement read.

The site also revealed that Bernard Morrison is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a groin strain. The Ghanaian forward missed Bucs' 2-1 PSL win over Lamontville Golden Arrows almost a fortnight ago.

"Meanwhile, in other injury news, midfielder Bernard Morrison is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a groin strain. The Ghanaian has not been training with the rest of the squad as he has been experiencing some pain and discomfort in the affected area," another statement read.