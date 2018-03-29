Mathare United ace buoyant ahead of tricky Chemelil Sugar duel

Mathare United will be heading into the Kenyan Premier League week eight match against Chemelil Sugar with history working against them.

Mathare United ace buoyant ahead of the tricky Chemelil Sugar duel

The Millers, though four places below Mathare United on the table, have only lost twice to Francis Kimanzi side in the last 15 matches; 13 of the matches ending in a draw.

The ‘Slum Boys’ heads into the tie on the backdrop of a successful trip to Awendo where they ended their nine-game winless streak against another Miller side in 2-1 winners over Sony Sugar.

But Chrispin Oduor is optimistic that Mathare will once again break the jinx when they take on a visiting Chemelil Sugar side at the Kenyatta Stadium on Friday.

“They have a new team so that means we should expect a different approach. But I think so far so good we can cope with anyone in this league. If it will be a good day for us then we should have no problem,” said Oduor.

At 31, Oduor, who is among the only surviving member of the historic side that won the league in 2008 with Mathare United, want the former champions to close the gap with run-away leaders, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

“For you to win a title you have to start well. If we keep doing what we are doing then we will be contenders for sure,” asserts Oduor who was the club’s top scorer in 2017 with 11 goals.

Oduor has so far scored three goals this season.

“It will be great if I add to my tally but the most important thing is to have a good game overall and help the team get the three points," Oduor told the club official website.

A win for the hosts will see them go top of the standings with 17 points albeit on a temporary basis pending other Round 8 results.