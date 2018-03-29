Kenya's Rising Stars ready for Rwanda in Afcon challenge

Kenya U-20 men’s team will host Rwanda in the first leg of African Cup of Nations qualifier this weekend.

Kenyan Rising Stars ready for the Rwanda in Afcon challenge

The junior side, christened Rising Stars, will be guided through the qualifiers by Stanly Okumbi, who has since been redeployed to the side after being sacked on Wednesday.

Kenya will host Rwanda at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, with the return leg slated for between April 20 and April 22 in Kigali.

The team warmed up for Tuesday’s tie with a 2-0 win over Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Sydney Lokale and Richard Odanda were on target for the Rising Stars in the friendly played at Camp Toyoyo.

Should Kenya edge past Rwanda in the first round, the Rising Stars will face Zambia in the second round slated for between May 11 and May 13.