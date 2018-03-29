Muhsin Ertugral laid the groundwork for Cape Town City's success, says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes that Cape Town City are reaping the rewards of the groundwork laid by Muhsin Ertugral.

Masandawana are set to return to action in the Nedbank Cup following the international break, against a side who have been known to have Sundowns coach Mosimane’s number in the past. But after recently overcoming the Cape Town outfit in the league, the 53-year-old has a reason to be slightly more optimistic this time around.

“We are playing against a very good team. Everybody knows the history between us and them. The history favours them. But we won the last match, and if you come into this game with the argument that you are only as good as your last game, that means history favours us in that regard,” Mosimane told the media at a press conference held ahead of the crunch encounter.

“The last three encounters before that favoured them. They are a very good team. They are a well-oiled machine. They know how to play with the ball and without it. They have a lot of experienced players. They are led by a young and upcoming coach with a good pedigree of playing at the highest level in Europe,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mosimane has perhaps taken a slight jab at the work the Citizens coach Benni McCarthy has done this season. The former Bafana Bafana tactician believes that both former coach Eric Tinkler and McCarthy had benefited tremendously from the work done by the current Ajax Cape Town coach during his time at the club that was then known as Mpumalanga Black Aces.

“We have to pay our respect to them, understand that they are a good team and that’s why they are where they are. They are a team that was well built by Muhsin. Eric (Tinkler) inherited the team and didn’t do much. It’s the same with Benni (McCarthy), he inherited the team and didn’t touch much,” he added.

“We forget to pay tributes to Muhsin, who built a very strong team. It’s the way it is. We respect them, and we know that it’s going to be difficult for us,” he concluded.