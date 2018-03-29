Mamelodi Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi saddened that he has not made the leap onto the European stage

Mamelodi Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi admits that he watches on with envy seeing the likes of Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly strutting their stuff on the European stage.

Prior to joining the Tshwane giants, talk of a potential move to Europe had grown momentum but failed to materialise as he completed a big-money transfer to Sundowns. While for many this would be seen as their chance of stardom, the former Bidvest Wits attacker reveals that he can only wonder what if, had he realised his European dream.

"It's sad, on its own, that one can't be playing in Europe, when you look at Keagan and Bongani," Vilakazi said to The Sowetan

"That wish, when you see them, goes very deep that you find yourself unfortunate that you were not able to get there," he added.

Nonetheless, Sundowns are currently one point ahead of rivals Orlando Pirates in the race for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title and Vilakazi has expressed his desire to win his first league title.

"It will mean that I have won one title and then you want to win another one. But the first one is very important because you want to accumulate as many as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Vilakazi who has been in scintillating form of late believes there is still much more to come from him.

"I think it's far from where I want to go. Remember, what we aim for is titles on the CV, so I would say I am far off from where I want to be,” he added.

"It started with me because I looked at myself and was unhappy with my game. The coach came and identified certain things in terms of weakness and [what I had to] try to get better," he concluded.

Vilakazi will be expected to continue his impressive form in the Nedbank Cup this coming weekend as Sundowns take on Cape Town City.