Jones: Man Utd will miss more than fantastic Ibrahimovic's footballing ability

Phil Jones admits Manchester United are going to miss more than just the on-field ability of “fantastic” Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his move to the LA Galaxy.

With fitness issues having prevented the enigmatic Swede from making the impact he had hoped for during a second spell at Old Trafford, the decision was taken to free him from his contract.

That has allowed the 36-year-old to head for the United States and try his luck in Major League Soccer.

Jones concedes that United will miss his presence at Old Trafford, with Ibrahimovic having offered more to the Red Devils fold than mercurial talent which saw him plunder 28 goals in his debut campaign with the club.

The England defender told United’s Scandinavian Supporters Club: “Zlatan has been fantastic.

“He's one of the best characters I've played with.

“We're going to miss him. He had a very good season last year and scored a lot of goals for us.

“Not only was he an important player on the pitch, he was also an important person in the dressing room.

“I wish him good luck. He's had a fantastic career.”

Ibrahimovic helped United to three trophies in 2016-17, with match-winning efforts netted in the Community Shield and EFL Cup final.

A serious knee injury brought his campaign to a close before Europa League glory was savoured, with that problem forcing him to undergo surgery.

He was offered another short-term deal at Old Trafford upon returning to fitness, but struggled for match sharpness and has moved on after adding just one more effort to his goal for the club.