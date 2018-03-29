Sony Sugar will make a short trip to Sudi Stadium to play host Nzoia Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League on Saturday.

Battle of the Millers as Sony Sugar takes on Nzoia Sugar

Babu Salim led side has managed two wins, a draw and four defeats in their last seven matches.

But despite a sloppy start, the tactician says the team is ready to register its third win and move up on the log.

"Everyone is prepared for the game both physically and psychologically. No one is out injured and that is a plus to the team. We are desperate for maximum points, same as them, and that will definitely make the match entertaining.

"We have rectified our past mistakes, and I feel we are ready now to register a positive result."

Nzoia have been struggling as well and are currently placed in the thirteenth position with six points.