Kenyan Premier League side Posta Rangers has won just one of the last seven matches played, drawing five and losing one.

Posta Rangers vow to soldier amidst financial challenges

It is a run that has seen the mailmen drop to the ninth position with eight points, eight behind joint leaders Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo feels a number of factors have led to this, but he still believes his side will bounce back.

"Many teams are struggling financially, and we are not an exception. That has affected my players because sometimes financial motivation is what is needed for the players to give their best. It is an issue that is being addressed but I am sure the players will rise to the occasion.

"The match against Thika United will definitely be tough, but we have prepared well and I am sure we shall get a positive result."

Having won none of their last seven games, the milkmen are in the relegation zone and the match against Rangers will be a challenge for the players to give their best.