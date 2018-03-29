Blow for Ulinzi Stars as duo set to sit out Kariobangi Sharks test

Ulinzi Stars will have to navigate their league fixtures against Kariobangi Sharks minus two key players.

Blow to Ulinzi Stars as duo to sit out Kariobangi Sharks test

The soldiers have confirmed that Kelvin Amwayi and Omar Mbongi will miss the return to action of the league at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Team Doctor John Imboywa has confirmed that the two will be out with Amwayi having picked a knee injury in training and Mbongi out with a medical condition.

This will be the fourth match out for Mbongi, who has not been with the team in the wins over Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz as well as the draw against Posta Rangers.

“Mbongi is being seen by an orthopedic surgeon who has requested for more tests on him while Amwayi has a knee sprain; he twisted it during training and will definitely be out,” Imboywa told the club’s official website.

As the two sit out the Sharks game, the team will welcome back Collins Ochieng and Enosh Ochieng, who are just recovering from thigh and metatarsal injuries respectively.

Both Enosh and Collins featured in the friendly match against Tusker on March 24.