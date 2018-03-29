Forget the likes of David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Manuel Neuer and Ederson, Roma goalkeeper Alisson is the best in the world according to Paolo Conti.

Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world

Alisson has starred in Serie A this season, leading to speculation over a move to Premier League high-flyers Liverpool, while Real Madrid has emerged as a possible destination.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Roma this term, helping the Italian side earn a Champions League quarter-final showdown against Barcelona.

And former Roma and Italy keeper Conti heaped praise on Alisson.

"Alisson is certainly the best goalkeeper in the world right now," Conti told Radio Centro Suono Sport.

"It's almost impossible to set a market value for him, seeing the crazy figures that are flying around at the moment.

"I said Alisson was excellent a long while back and now he is simply priceless. He has great intelligence and anticipates the moves of the opposition team.

"He doesn't need to make spectacular saves, because his positioning is so good."

Alisson and third-placed Roma travel to Bologna on Saturday following the international break.