Berisha opens up on bid to re-employ Leroy George

Besart Berisha loves his adopted country so much that he is in the process of obtaining Australian citizenship -- and he's hoping that affection has rubbed off on Melbourne Victory teammate Leroy George.

George, a former Netherlands under-21 international, has been one of the A-League's shining lights since arriving in September on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old winger has scored six goals, recorded a league-high 14 assists and created a mammoth 63 chances for his side.

There's just one big problem: he's yet to re-sign for the 2018-19 season.

News Corp reported last month that the Western Sydney Wanderers could come in with an offer for George, but with his family believed to have stayed in Amsterdam there is no guarantee he will seek to stay in Australia.

"Leroy's an amazing player," Berisha told Yahoo7 at a Van Heusen Mentors event.

"When he came I took him around (Melbourne) a little bit and I told him everything I can so that he understands how beautiful this place is and how thankful I am of this place. It's a great place to live, the people are amazing.

"The league is getting stronger and better, and he is enjoying that. You can see that he is really performing well."

Berisha remembers the feeling of moving to the other side of the world with few assurances -- he originally joined Brisbane Roar on a one-year contract, direct from the German second division.

While the striker now waits to become an Australian citizen, seven years after first arriving in the country, he understands there are different motivations at play for others.

"Every football player has to choose for himself what is the most important," Berisha said of George's big decision.

"For me what was really important -- and I told him, too -- is that I want to be happy as a football player. In this place you can be happy.

"You have a lot of support from the supporters, especially at Victory, they are very supportive. You will enjoy your game, your football life.

"Hopefully with all this happiness, I hope he is going to re-sign. But we will see obviously what happens."

The happiness this season has only arrived more recently than Berisha might have liked.

After the first two months of the season Melbourne sat eighth on the A-League ladder, losing three times, winning just once and having to rescue a point in three of their four draws.

Overcoming early disruptions due to international breaks and Mark Milligan's January departure, the Victory have since navigated midweek Asian Champions League games to sit one win away from securing a finals berth.

While Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets are favoured for the title ahead of Melbourne, Berisha hopes there is enough time "to find the rhythm again" in the team's bid to reach a second consecutive grand final and third in three years.

"Finals are unique -- they are different to the season," he said.

"We have all the players back, it's all about this day (of the knockout finals matches) -- who is ready to put a good performance.

"And all the season doesn't count any more because these moments in the finals they are very unique. Pressure is really high, you have to deal with it, and it's not for everyone."