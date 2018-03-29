The French Football Federation has announced the squad that will make up Les Bleues for April 6 friendly against Nigeria.

Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer top France squad for Nigeria friendly

Eugenie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard and Amandine Henry were among the high-profile stars invited for the encounter billed for Le Mans Arena, Paris.

Corinne Diacre’s women are expected to resume camp on Monday to fine-tune strategies for the reigning African women’s queens.

Three days after the encounter with Nigeria, the team ranked fifth in the world will face Canada in another warm-up encounter.

SQUAD IN FULL



Corinne Diacre, sélectionneure de l'Equipe de France féminine, a dévoilé la liste des 23 joueuses convoquées pour France - Nigeria et France - Canada #FRANIG #FRACAN pic.twitter.com/A8IRCU2aTI — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) March 28, 2018

GOALKEEPERS: Karima Benameur, Sarah Bouhaddi, Solene Durand

DEFENDERS: Julie Debever, Laura Georges, Sakina Karchaoui, Amel Majri, Griedge Mbock Nka, Eve Perisset, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent

MIDFIELDERS: Charlotte Bilbault, Elise Bussaglia, Maeva Clemaron, Amandine Henry, Kadidiatou Diani, Aminata Diallo

FORWARDS: Gaetane Thiney, Ouleymata Sarr, Marie-Charlotte Leger, Eugenie Le Sommer, Valerie Gauvin, Viviane Gauvin