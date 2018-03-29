Mustapha Ibrahim is 'amazed' after Wikki Tourist recorded their biggest win over El Kanemi Warriors in Sunday's 3-0 thrashing at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Mustapha Ibrahim amazed by Wikki Tourist's big win over El Kanemi Warriors

Before the clash, the Giant Elephants had previously hosted the Borno Army six times in their league meetings since 2005, failing to win beyond a goal margin in Bauchi.

Having gained the maximum points in spectacular fashion, the defender is delighted with the feat and has attributed the 'sweet victory' to their determination and good strategy.

"It was a sweet victory for us against El Kanemi Warriors," Ibrahim told Goal.

"After we lost our game against Abia Warriors in Umuahia a week ago, we were really not happy with the result despite how well played.

"That was why we came out with great determination and a good game plan to win against El Kanemi.

"We knew it was not going be easy because we have always struggled to win at home against them in the last six years.

"You know they [El Kanemi] are one of our toughest opponents in the north and they usually give us problems a lot.

"I'm really amazed at how we defeated them with such goal margin. I never predicted that we could have such a big win over them.

"Though it was not as easy as many we think on seeing the scoreline because they also had their own chances but we took ours to win."

After Sunday's win, Ibrahim is optimistic that the victory would inspire them to earn positive results in tricky ties against Plateau United and Kano Pillars.

"I believe the victory will really give us huge motivation ahead of our two big games against Plateau United and Kano Pillars," he continued.

"They are strong northern teams that are doing very well in the league. I think that they too would be also scared of us, though we will be well prepared for them."

After El Kanemi Warriors’ rout, Wikki Tourist are now ninth in the Nigeria Professional Football League log with 19 points from 14 games.