Mauk, City kicking on for 3rd in A-League

By his own admission, Stefan Mauk didn't enjoy a great first half of the A-League campaign.

But like his club, the Melbourne City midfielder has been rejuvenated by the challenge of reaching Asia for the first time - something that will be possible by finishing the season in third place.

Mauk scored the third goal in a 3-0 rout of Western Sydney on Saturday, a third goal in four matches for the 22-year-old.

"Three points against the Wanderers was crucial. Back into third and the rest is in our hands, our control," he said.

"It's good to give our good performances some merit. It's all about winning."

It was playing in Asia that Mauk credits with an upswing in form.

The dynamic midfielder, on a one-year loan from Dutch club NEC, went away with the Olyroos in January in Australia's ill-fated under-23 Asian Championships campaign.

Ante Milicic's maligned side failed to make it out of the group but Mauk

"The first half of the season, it didn't go as well as I'd hoped. I didn't play as well as I wanted to, I wasn't playing with as much confidence," he said.

"Going away with the under-23s at that time was a good break. Since I've come back from there in late January I've felt really good.

"In my last four games I've scored three so I'm feeling good and we just need to keep it going for the next six weeks."

On Sunday, they confront their trickiest tie of their three-week run home when they head to Newcastle.

If results run to form, it's a semi-final preview.

Should City kick on and finish third and then win their elimination final, they'll travel to play the second-place finishers - almost certainly Newcastle - for a place in the grand final.

Mauk said a win on their last visit to the Hunter and a tight home draw in their previous meetings showed they wouldn't be daunted by the challenge.

"We match up well against them. The last time we played against them it was 2-2 but deserved to win," he said.

"They've been a very good side but we're not worried about them."