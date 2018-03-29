Politics and nepotism are killing talents in NPFL - Friday Christopher

Former Nigeria international Friday Christopher feels politics and nepotism are glaring factors killing the development of emerging talents in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

In the 80s, homegrown players led the country to major international success and went on to impress following their moves to top European clubs.

However, in the last two decades, the Nigerian top-flight is struggling to boast of promising stars for the future, a worrisome situation that the ex-Shooting Stars man is concerned about.

He further observes that clubs no longer consider young and talented players due to their ethnic bias, desperation for league title success and qualification for Caf competitions.

"It is highly political and anything that has political undertone has no case because ordinarily, you don’t have to be connected before you play if you are good," Christopher told media.

"Good players come from anywhere and not necessarily from a particular zone or state, but would such players be given the chance?

“Sometimes, it will be a case of some players must play because he came from the governor’s local government, this one cannot play because he is from a certain tribe and so on.

"In the end, you don’t see the natural talents playing because they don’t have anyone to fight their case.

"In England and across Europe, the small teams know their strength, but here in Nigeria, all the 20 clubs want to win the league.

"The players now cannot absorb the pressure and how will a team build when at the end of a season, 20 players are released and 25 new players are signed, where is the consistency?

"The league is gradually dying and what’s covering the decay in the league is the national team, the Super Eagles, doing very well, so nobody is looking back at what’s happening at home."