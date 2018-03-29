Man Utd make Ronaldo offer

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd make offer to Ronaldo

Manchester United have made an offer to Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Diario Gol.

The report states Ronaldo is frustrated with Real president Florentino Perez, who has refused to sanction a new contract for the 33-year-old.

And the Red Devils are hoping to take advantage by offering their former player a staggering €30 million per year to return to Old Trafford.

Madrid enter Umtiti saga

Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the pursuit of Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, Diario Gol reports.

The article claims that until recently Umtiti was angling for a reasonable wage increase at Camp Nou, but an offer of €9 million per season from Man Utd had caused him to ask for the same from Barca.

Barca's purse strings are tight for now, however, having spent big on Coutinho, and Madrid president Florentino Perez is seemingly willing and ready to capitalise on Umtiti's precarious situation with Real's Clasico rivals.

The France centre-back has a release clause of €60m.

Mourinho set for make-up talks with players

Jose Mourinho is expected to have clear-the-air talks with Manchester United players this week after having publicly called out a number of players for lacklustre performance, The Sun claims.

Mourinho's criticisms of Luke Shaw are well documented and the Red Devils boss is reportedly barely on speaking terms with Paul Pogba, but is it said that the Portuguese plans to sit down at the club's Carrington training ground to clarify his comments and ensure a strong run in for the Old Trafford side.

Dembele offered Arsenal exit route

The potential arrival of Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona could see Ousmane Dembele's future at the club brought into doubt - and Arsenal are waiting to pounce, according to Don Balon.

The 20-year-old is still finding his feet in La Liga and the arrival of Griezmann would surely see Dembele dropped to the bench in favour of his more experienced countryman, while Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez would likely to retain their places in the starting XI.

The report claims Arsenal are offering the young forward a way out of Camp Nou but would only offer €60 million, a meagre sum that could, after variables, amount to a mere half of what Barca paid Dortmund in 2017.

Liverpool & Roma to battle for Ceballos

Despite the player's recent assertion that he will continue to fight for a place in Real Madrid's starting line-up, Dani Ceballos is a summer transfer target for both Liverpool and Roma, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish publication claims Jurgen Klopp sees the 21-year-old as a suitable replacement for Coutinho, while the Anfield side may also have to brace themselves for another exit should Emre Can leave for Juventus.

Roma, meanwhile, are long-term admirers of the former Betis player, with sporting director Monchi seemingly willing to push Liverpool to the wire in order to land his preferred target.

Arsenal interested in Leverkusen's Leno

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, according to Kicker.

The German publication states that the 26-year-old feels ready for the next step in his career and would have to leave his current club in order to win trophies.

It is said that Napoli have a strong interest in the German and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on him as a replacement for Jan Oblak, while the Gunners would represent a move to the most well known of the interested parties.

Arsenal and Liverpool after Demirbay

Arsenal and Liverpool both hope to land Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Germany last summer, and could be available for a bargain price of £20 million.

City to open contract talks with Sterling

Manchester City will begin talks with Raheem Sterling over a new contract before the end of the season, according to ESPN FC.

The midfielder has enjoyed a career season in 2017-18, notching 20 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

And with just more than two years remaining on his current deal, City will move to tie down the 23-year-old for the long term.

Arsenal considering move for Soyuncu

Arsenal are weighing up a summer move for Freiburg centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, claims the Daily Mail.

The Turkey international has emerged as one of the top defenders in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, and his club value him at £30 million.

With several of Europe's top clubs snooping around, the Gunners could attempt to secure the 21-year-old's services following the season.

Milinkovic-Savic worth over €90m

Lazio director Igli Tare did not want to put a price on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but he did say the in-demand midfielder is worth more than €90million.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and European champions Real Madrid, while Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old.

Tare told Sportitalia: "I don't know how much he could be worth and I don't even want to think about it.

"It's certainly a figure well over €80-90m, in any case. Sergej is very important to us and has not yet reached his peak. There are always more players who can be found and developed.

Read the full story on Goal

Man Utd plot massive Vidal bid

Manchester United are set to make a $60 million bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to La Cuarta.

The Red Devils are willing to offer the Chile international $18m-per-year as they look to unite him with compatriot Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.

They face competition from Chelsea, however, with Blues boss Antonio Conte having previously worked with Vidal at Juventus.

Tottenham after Sporting midfielder

Tottenham are hoping to land Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer, reports A Bola.

Fernandes has caught the eye this season, scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists across all competitions.

The 23-year-old Portugal international has a contract that runs until 2022 however, so Sporting won't be forced into selling without a substantial offer.

Everton in pole position to sign Wilshere

Everton have moved ahead of the pack in the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to Daily Star.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Wilshere has yet to agree terms on a new deal.

And the report states the Toffees have shown the most interest in the 26-year-old, who wants to stay with Arsenal but will not do so without an improved contract offer.

Juventus join race for teenage Brazil star

Juventus have joined the race for Vasco da Gama striker Paulinho, according to Calciomercato.com.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of South America's hottest prospects, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG all reportedly keen.

Paulinho has a release clause of €30 million, which could end up looking like a steal if he continues his current trajectory.

Chelsea close in on Dutch teenager

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for highly regarded Dutch striker Jayden Braaf, according to the Daily Mail.

Braaf, 15, has spent time in the academies at PSV and Ajax, and his potential generated interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich among other clubs.

Madrid could turn to Donnarumma

Real Madrid could turn their attentions to AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma should they fail to sign David de Gea, claims Don Balon.

The Blancos have a longstanding interest in the Manchester United goalkeeper, but feel that De Gea may prefer to stay with his current side.

And the Champions League holders could instead turn to the 19-year-old, who would set Madrid back €50 million.

Ajax fear Barcelona will move for De Ligt

Ajax are concerned that Barcelona will make an offer that teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt finds too hard to turn down, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's top centre-back prospects, and the Blaugrana scouted him in friendlies with the Dutch national team during the most recent international break.

The Dutch side would like to keep their star defender around for a while longer, but fear that his head could be turned by a big-money bid from the La Liga leaders.

Atletico aim to tie down Hernandez

Atletico Madrid have opened contract talks with defender Lucas Hernandez, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old France international has become a key member of Diego Simeone's side, and has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

And Atletico are hoping to keep Hernandez away from their La Liga rivals with a raise on a contract that is set to expire in 2022.