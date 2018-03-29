Nigeria U20 handler Paul Aigbogun says his intents of the tour to Egypt has been met.

Coach Aigbogun positive despite Nigeria U20 loss to Egypt

The Flying Eagles played a 0-0 draw against the north Africans before losing 2-1 defeat on Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Zaruma scored Nigeria’s consolation at the Borg El-Arab Stadium, as the hosts scored in both halves of the encounter.

However, the tactician who also doubles as boss of Enyimba claims he is not moved by the results

“In friendly matches, it is not the result that matters,” Aigbogun told NFF website.





“We drew our first leg and lost the second 1-2 but I am very happy that not only have we come away with vital lessons, our objectives for the tour have been met.

“We came here to look at the boys we have put together and that we are working with, and to see if we are on the right path.

“On the evidence of performance by the boys from the two matches, I believe we are.

“We also came here to see how they would cope in game situations, and we were not disappointed.”

Nigeria U20 are expected in the country on Thursday and will play the winner of Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau preliminary fixture in the first round of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualifiers in May.