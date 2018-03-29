Enyimba defeated MFM 2-0 in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football game on Wednesday.

MFM bow to 10-man Enyimba in Calabar

First half strikes from Nelson Ogbonnaya and Chinonso Okonkwo were all the hosts needed to silence the Olukoya Boys at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Owing to both team’s participation in Caf club competitions, the Week 11 encounter did not hold on March 3.

MFM came into this encounter fuelled with confidence having defeated Katsina United 2-1 on Sunday, while the Aba giants played a 1-1 at Yobe Stars.

The People’s Elephants took the lead in the 12th minute after Ogbonnaya rose to head in a cross from Abdulrahman Bashir which beat goalkeeper Ospino Egbe.



12' GOOOOOALLLLL!



Ogbonnaya rises highest to power home a Bashir corner. We have the lead.





1-0 #ENYMFM

— Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 28, 2018

Ibrahim Mustapha would have handed the hosts a two-goal lead but his header off Andrew Abalogu’s cross narrowly missed the target.

Enyimba continued to dominate and were rewarded with a penalty in the 22 minute after Monsuru Bashiru carelessly handled the ball in his penalty area.#



23' PENALTY. Enyimba 1-0 MFM #ENYMFM #NPFL18. Ref rules for a handball by Bashiru in his box. PK to Enyimba. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 28, 2018

Okonkwo made no mistakes in converting the ensuing kick as Paul Aigbogun’s men went into the halftime break home and dry.



24' GOAL. Enyimba 2-0 MFM #ENYMFM #NPFL18. Chinonso Okonkwo makes no error from the spot to give Enyimba a two-goal cushion. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 28, 2018

The Olukoya Boys had a chance to come back after the hosts saw Isiaka Oladuntoye sent off for a serious foul play against Sikiru Olatunbosun.