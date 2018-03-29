Kenya Football Federation boss quashes rumours about hosting Ghana abroad

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has dispelled rumours that his outfit was in search of 'other alternatives' following doubts over the readiness of the two national stadiums for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana in September.

Currently, the only two standard facilities in the East African country, the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi and the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani are both under renovation, heightening concerns that neither may be in good shape by the time Ghana comes around in six months time.

In case of their unavailability, the game could be moved to another country.

“There has been no change in venue of the Kenya-Ghana match,” Mwendwa told Nation Sport.

“We are waiting for the stadiums to be ready, and we are pushing every day that it’s done in time.

“We’ve friendly matches in May and we hope to play them at home.

“Hopefully the ministry will have finished the refurbishments.”

Kenya have not played at the Afcon since 2004.

To book a ticket for the 2019 edition set for Cameroon, Stanley Okumbi's side must place first or second in qualifying Group F, which also contains Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

Their campaign, however, did not get off to a good start as they lost 2-1 away to the Leone Stars on matchday one.

Their situation makes their next fixture against Ghana crucial, as they hope to end a fourteen-year absence from the continental fiesta.