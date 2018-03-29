Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education (IGASE) opened their account in the ongoing Indian Women's League (IWL) while defending champions Eastern Sporting Union continued with their winning ways in Wednesday's matches played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.



Indian Women's League 2017-18: Eastern Union halt Rising Student, IGASE beat India Rush

INDIA RUSH [Dalima Chhibber 28’] 1-2 INDIRA GANDHI ASE [Pradeepa Sekar 15'; R.Sandhiya 74’]

India Rush goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who represented West Ham United Ladies in the last two seasons, was called into action early on to block Sandhiya's free-kick. Indira Gandhi ASE goalkeeper Crystal, too, kept out Nisha's shot at goal on the opposite end before a penalty claim by India Rush was denied by the referee in the 13th minute.

Then came the opener for IGASE in the 15th minute when Pradeepa's left-footer nestled in the left bottom corner. India Rush retaliated in attack and subsequently found the equaliser through Chhibber's long range effort in the 28th minute.

Sandhiya could have made it 2-0 for her side at the stroke of half-time but shot wide after being set up by Sumithra when the former had only the goalkeeper to beat.

IGASE regained their momentum at the change of ends as Chauhan continued her valiant show under the bar by pulling off two crucial saves around the hour mark - thwarting Sumithra's attempt from close range in the 60th minute and then by coming off her line to prevent Amalarasi from scoring in the 64th minute.

However, Chauhan was eventually beaten as Sandhiya rounded her and slotted home the winner in the 74th minute.

With this result, the Pondicherry-based team are now on three points from two games while India Rush lost their opener.



RISING STUDENT 0-1 EASTERN UNION [Irom Prameshwori 3’]

In a repeat of last year's final, Eastern Sporting Union skipper Irom Prameshwori give Rising Student's Club a taste of defeat in the IWL after both teams had won their respective openers on Monday.

The early attacking resolve did it as Prameshwori placed the ball over goalkeeper Tikina after combining with Kamala Devi as early as in the third minute.

Kamala herself saw her shot come off the side netting in the 13th minute before Rising Student had their first attempt at goal when Sanju's shot missed the target in the 23rd minute.

It could have been 1-1 in the 28th minute. However, Anju Tamang shot the ball over in a simple chance despite having only goalkeeper Panthoi to beat.

Rising Student showed a lot more intent in the second half with the attacking trident on Sanju, Lochana and Anju working in tandem but they were unable to break down the Eastern Union defence that had Manisa Panna and Umapati Devi at the helm.

Sanju continued with her impressive show and came close to finding the target in the 69th minute. Anju also put down her oppportunity as she shot straight at Tikina in the 81st minute. Rising Student's late surge too wasn't fruitful as there was nobody to capitalise on Ngoubi Devi's goal mouth delivery.